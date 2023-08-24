Michelle Obama Hid How She Felt When She Learned Sasha And Malia Were Going To Be Roomies

Moving in with your siblings may seem like a crazy idea to many of us. After spending years bickering as children, the last thing you want is to do it 24/7 as adults. But for Malia and Sasha Obama, it felt like a natural next step, so they moved to Los Angeles together in 2022. Even though Barack and Michelle Obama could rest easy knowing their daughters would always have each other, they still battled natural anxieties about the distance.

Michelle informed People that their family regularly texts and Barack frequently spams the group chat with earthquake safety articles because he's panicky about the extreme weather in L.A. But when Malia and Sasha approached Michelle to tell her they would be living together, she knew to tread with caution. Michelle felt that if she told her children how stoked she was, they might second-guess their decision because they would be doing what their mom wanted.

Thus, the former first lady subtly disguised her reaction: "So I just said, 'Okay, well that's interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We'll see how it goes.'" She continued, "But yeah, it feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them." And Michelle was pleasantly surprised to see how her daughters had changed when she visited them.