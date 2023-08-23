How The Saga Of Judy Garland's Stolen Wizard Of Oz Shoes Finally Ended

The American film industry has produced a number of truly legendary movies, and the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz" is undoubtedly one of the all-time classics. While it had many visually interesting costumes, Dorothy Gale's sequined red shoes remain one of the most memorable pieces from the movie. Topped with a bow, the slippers possessed the magical power of transporting the wearer anywhere in the world. "There's no place like home," Dorothy memorably said while clicking her red heels three times, after which she woke up safely back home in Kansas.

Actor Judy Garland, who played Dorothy, wore numerous different pairs during filming. According to Morgan White, who directed "The Slippers," a documentary about the legendary shoes, it's unknown how many of them were actually made for the original project. Today, only a few have been accounted for.

"There are four known pairs in existence today, five if you count the Arabian test shoes that never made their way to the screen," White shared in a conversation with Glamour. One of the pairs was infamously taken from a museum in 2005 by a perpetrator who managed to hold on to them for over a decade. They were ultimately recovered by the FBI, finally ending the saga of Garland's stolen shoes for good.