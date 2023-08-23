General Hospital Actors Who Got Their Start On Another Soap

Several cast members of ABC's "General Hospital" have gone on to become well-known celebrities, such as John Stamos (ex-Blackie Parrish), who garnered great success with the hit 1987 sitcom "Full House," and Demi Moore (ex-Jackie Templeton), who starred in the film, "Ghost" (1990), among many others. Former stars like Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel Morez) and Rick Springfield (ex-Noah Drake) would go on to have hugely successful music careers. Soap actors also have their own core fan bases, and even with the dwindling amount of daytime dramas currently on the air, many are still finding work. So, while most of the current "GH" actors are wildly popular among fans, did any of them start out on other sudsers?

The answer, quite simply, is yes. For instance, Cameron Mathison, who plays Drew Cain, and Michael E. Knight, who plays Martin Grey, were on the defunct ABC soap "All My Children" as Ryan Lavery and Tad Martin, respectively. After "AMC" was canceled in 2011, Mathison would join the ranks of several soap stars who made the move to Hallmark, and he has gained great success starring in "The Hannah Swensen Mysteries" series of films with "Days of Our Lives" alum, Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady).

But there are several other "General Hospital" actors who started on other soaps, some of whom have come to represent everything that "GH" is in the minds of fans.