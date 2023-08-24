The Drama Surrounding Isaiah Washington's Grey's Anatomy Exit Explained

Real fans know that the entire "Grey's Anatomy" timeline is nothing if not complex. This iconic series has gone through a whopping 19 seasons since it got its start nearly two decades ago in 2005. Folks who've been along for the ride know that "Grey's Anatomy" has had more than its fair share of heartbreaking moments, and it's made us tearfully say goodbye to many fan-favorite characters. One of those characters who exited the series early on was Dr. Preston Burke.

The beloved cardiothoracic surgeon left the series in Season 3's dramatic finale. When watching this episode, it's easy enough to chalk Burke's exit up to a plot choice courtesy of the writers, as was the case with many other characters who would ultimately take their leave from the show. In reality, though, the reasons behind the end of Dr. Burke's tenure on the series were much more complicated.

Isaiah Washington's behavior on set was the real reason that his character was cut from the show. Dr. Burke was written out and Washington was dropped from the cast after getting into a behind-the-scenes brawl with one of his co-stars. And, while initiating a violent skirmish with a coworker is definitely grounds for getting the boot, Washington's indiscretions allegedly went even deeper.