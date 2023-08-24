Why Netflix's Instant Dream Home Caused Controversy With Fans

Netflix has really made a name for itself within the reality TV sphere, being home to popular series such as "Love is Blind" and "Too Hot to Handle." The streaming service hasn't limited itself to dating shows, though, as they've also built a catalog of home improvement and renovation programs. "Instant Dream Home," which premiered in August 2022, is one example of Netflix's take on HGTV-inspired content.

The show stars Danielle Brooks, an actress known for the shows "Orange is the New Black" and "Peacemaker," and follows a team of renovators who promise to supply an unsuspecting family with their dream home in just 12 hours. This concept is definitely attention-grabbing, and each episode features plenty of time-oriented and project-based drama to keep things interesting.

However, the series has also garnered its own controversy, with many viewers questioning how much of the show is actually real. While every home improvement program has its fair share of manufactured content, "Instant Dream Home" has left audiences wondering if the entire show is fake.