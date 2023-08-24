Why Netflix's Instant Dream Home Caused Controversy With Fans
Netflix has really made a name for itself within the reality TV sphere, being home to popular series such as "Love is Blind" and "Too Hot to Handle." The streaming service hasn't limited itself to dating shows, though, as they've also built a catalog of home improvement and renovation programs. "Instant Dream Home," which premiered in August 2022, is one example of Netflix's take on HGTV-inspired content.
The show stars Danielle Brooks, an actress known for the shows "Orange is the New Black" and "Peacemaker," and follows a team of renovators who promise to supply an unsuspecting family with their dream home in just 12 hours. This concept is definitely attention-grabbing, and each episode features plenty of time-oriented and project-based drama to keep things interesting.
However, the series has also garnered its own controversy, with many viewers questioning how much of the show is actually real. While every home improvement program has its fair share of manufactured content, "Instant Dream Home" has left audiences wondering if the entire show is fake.
Viewers question the validity of the show's premise
Netflix's "Instant Dream Home" centers around a 12-hour home renovation that's completed while the homeowners are whisked away by a family friend and left unaware until the big reveal. Many viewers are questioning the plausibility of this setup and time frame, taking to Reddit to point out the logistical issues that such a timeline poses.
For example, under the Reddit thread titled "Can we talk about how fake Instant Dream House is?" one user points out that requirements like building permits and HOA approvals would take both time and the homeowner's knowledge, while others mention how even things like paint drying and concrete setting would eat up a significant part of the day. On top of this, viewers call into question the longevity of the renovation projects, based on both the claimed time frame and the appearance of the finished work. As one user writes, "This has to be the shiftiest work and I just want to see what these houses look like 6 months later."
Additionally, one social media user claims to have worked on some of the on-screen projects, disputing the premise of "Instant Dream Home." Under a thread asking about the legitimacy of the time frame, Shot_Permit7834 writes, "I was part of [the] green basements remodeling crew, no none of the houses were done in 12 hours," adding that the projects were completed in three to four days.
Experts weigh in on Netflix's Instant Dream Home
Despite the mentioned controversy, "Instant Dream Home" cast members maintain that the reality show's purported time frame is legit. Nick Cutsumpas, who serves as the show's landscape architect, lightheartedly referenced viewer doubts in an Instagram video. In the reel, he approaches Adair Curtis, the show's interior designer, saying, "They're a 10, but they don't think we did it in 12 hours." His co-worker jokingly responds, "Uh, more like a one."
In an interview with Architectural Digest, Curtis provides some insight into the show's process, explaining that factors such as streamlined teamwork, prefabricated designs, and elaborate planning play an important role in the 12-hour time frame. "This took the importance of team to a completely different level. For a typical job, things tend to happen in sequential order. Electrical can't begin until walls are framed, etc.," he explains.
"It's rare you have all the trades on a project working in the same space all at once. Because we only had 12 hours to make a ton happen, everything was timed to the millisecond and we had to move as a complete unit in order to get things done," Curtis continues. As for Reddit's concern about dry paint, the interior designer confirms that all the paint is dry before the big reveal, admitting that at times it was close. Whether or not Netflix's "Instant Dream Home" stays true to its premise, we're just looking forward to the next season.