Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Adoption Story Is More Complicated Than We Realized

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is the eldest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children. In 2005, Jolie adopted Zahara when she was just six months old. While she grew up with an affluent lifestyle unimaginable to the average teen, her life in Ethiopia would have been very different. Despite this happy ending, it turns out that a woman claiming to be Zahara's biological mother still wished to be in her life.

In 2017, Mentewab Lebiso told the Daily Mail that she was 19 years old when Zahara was conceived due to rape, and she became sick after her birth. Lebiso said that if the situation had been different, she would have kept her daughter. She explained: "Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her."

Despite Lebiso's story, there has been much controversy swirling about the actual whereabouts of Zahara's mother. In 2006, Jolie told NBC that the woman had died from AIDS, despite claims from Lebiso and her alleged birth family. After Lebiso's second attempt to tell her story in 2017, the adoption history got even more complicated. There were contrasting reports about the aftermath of Zahara's birth, as it has also been reported that Lebiso ran away after the baby fell ill (via Daily Mail).