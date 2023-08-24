Why Dream Home Makeover's Shea And Syd McGee Waited To Have A Third Child

If you're a fan of home design shows, then you'll likely recognize Shea and Syd McGee as the hosts of Netflix's "Dream Home Makeover." In the series, the married couple helps make dreams come true for families across the country who are looking to redesign their homes.

Besides being the stars of their own home improvement show, the McGees are also founders of design firm Studio McGee, authors of "Make Life Beautiful," and parents to three daughters. That's right, throughout their massive interior design success, the couple has also been busy growing their family. While their oldest daughters were born in 2013 and 2016, their youngest daughter was a later addition to the household, being born in July 2021.

Fans of the couple might wonder about the age gap between the children, but it's likely that the business duo were focused on building their brand in the years before their third daughter was born. With this in mind, here's everything we know about why Shea and Syd McGee waited to have a third child.