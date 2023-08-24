We Tried Meghan Markle's Controversial NuCalm Patch & We're Royally Conflicted

Like the rest of us, Meghan Markle has plenty to be stressed about. Unlike the rest of us, she can test out the priciest stress-reducing treatments out there. The latest wellness trend she's followed is called NuCalm, a system involving relaxing recordings that alter your brain waves and even boast the ability to "change your mental state with no drugs," per NuCalm's website. In August 2023, Markle was seen wearing one of NuCalm's biosignal processing discs: A sticker about the size of a quarter that applies electromagnetic frequencies to your Pericardium Meridia to stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system (AKA the nerves that control your relaxation).

In other words, this tiny sticker physically stimulates your nerves to calm you down. Could something like this actually work? Well, the Duchess of Sussex seems to think so, and in these stressful times, we were more than willing to give it a try. We went in a little wary of trying something new and so unusual. Still, with a particularly acute penchant for worrying in tow, it was clear that if NuCalm wanted to prove that it could actually make someone calm, it had come to the right place.

We entered the process with a very open mind, some hope, and full awareness that the placebo effect had the potential to sway our results. We tested the NuCalm system, wearing a biosignal processing disc for 24 hours to determine whether or not Markle is actually onto something. So, do these discs really relax you? Are they worth the hefty price tag? We were determined to get the answers.