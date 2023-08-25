Meet Cillian Murphy's Kids, Malachy And Aran

It was Dublin in the mid-1990s, and Cillian Murphy — who some might consider pretty down to earth for a Hollywood celebrity — was starring in a hit play called "Disco Pigs," which was a role that would change his life. He had recently turned down a record deal with his rock band, The Sons of Mr. Green Genes, to follow his passion for acting. It was also around this time that he met his future wife, artist Yvonne McGuinness. "She came on tour with us. It was so exciting, 20 years ago or whatever it was — we were all just kids, trying to find our way — but such a special, special time," he recalled in an interview with The Guardian. They were married in 2004 and welcomed their first son, Malachy, in 2005. Aran came two years later in 2007. Both boys were born in London, although their parents have Irish roots.

While Cillian Murphy's youngest son definitely inherited the acting bug, Malachy has stayed more or less out of the spotlight, only appearing on the occasional red carpet alongside his father. However, he has allegedly shown an interest in music, taking after his father. According to the "Oppenheimer" star, his sons, now both teenagers, are relatively unimpressed by his award-winning resume. "Most of what I do is highly unsuitable for them," Murphy told The Evening Standard in a 2017 conversation, adding, "They're suitably underwhelmed by my work. I'm trying to keep them in that state because it's such a silly industry."