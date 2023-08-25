When The Obamas And The Springsteens' Longstanding Family Friendship Began

At first glance, Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama are an unexpected pairing. One is a top-charting musical artist with a penitent for double denim, and the other is the former president of the United States. One has spent his life in recording studios, the other in politics. That being said, Springsteen and Obama have managed to maintain a friendship for well over a decade. And, like any reasonable pair of adult male pals, they even decided to record a podcast together. "Renegades: Born in the USA" was released on Spotify in February 2021 and features conversations about race, fatherhood, and the American dream.

As the former president and award-winning recording artist recount in their first episode, they met in 2008. A long-time Democrat, Springsteen used his musical talents to support the Obama-Biden campaign. At first, Obama saw Springsteen as surprisingly "lowkey" and "maybe a little bit shy." However, he appreciated the singer's talent for introspection, and they enjoyed several dinners together at The White House (yes, these did involve piano sing-alongs). According to the former president, First Lady Michelle Obama wholeheartedly supported their friendship. "Michelle was very pleased in the insights you had in your failings as a man," joked Obama, continuing, "After we would leave a dinner or party or conversation, she would say, 'you see how Bruce understands his shortcomings and has come to terms with them in a way that you have not?'" She encouraged them to spend more time together. They did.