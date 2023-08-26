The Drama Between Sam Elliott And Benedict Cumberbatch Explained

"The Power of the Dog" is an award-winning revisionist Western that premiered in late 2021. The film, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, centers around the gruff cowboy Phil Burbank, who is unexpectedly exposed to potential love after his brother marries a widowed mother. While the film has been critically acclaimed for its use of the American West to explore topics of queerness, gender, and repression, it also sparked drama between Cumberbatch and well-known actor Sam Elliott.

The controversy arose after Elliott made critical comments about "The Power of the Dog" on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, taking issue with the revisionist nature of the film and its New Zealand filming location. After referring to the movie as a "piece of sh–-," the actor likened the cowboys to Chippendale dancers. "They're all running around in chaps and no shirts. There's all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f—ing movie," Elliott commented.

"And why in the f— does [the director] shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, 'This is the way it was?'" While the movie's director, Jane Campion, responded to the comments, Cumberbatch also clapped back at Elliott's words during BAFTA's 2022 "The Film Sessions: Leading Actor."