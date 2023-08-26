90 Day Fiancé: Which Seasons Has Big Ed Been On?

TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" franchise has introduced viewers to some interesting characters since its premiere in January 2014. One of the most memorable cast members is Ed "Big Ed" Brown, who made his debut in Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," which premiered in February 2020. When fans met him, he was a photographer living in San Diego with his doting mother, Norma. Big Ed was determined to follow through on his search for love, which led him to the internet. There, he met his now ex-girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega, who initially appeared with him on the dating series.

Their journey ultimately ended, but it didn't take Big Ed long to find love again with his on-again, off-again partner, Liz Woods. Both relationships have faced their set of challenges, including long distance and age differences. Nevertheless, nothing seems to deter Ed from the "90 Day Fiancé" cameras, having now appeared in four franchise spin-offs.