90 Day Fiancé: Which Seasons Has Big Ed Been On?
TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" franchise has introduced viewers to some interesting characters since its premiere in January 2014. One of the most memorable cast members is Ed "Big Ed" Brown, who made his debut in Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," which premiered in February 2020. When fans met him, he was a photographer living in San Diego with his doting mother, Norma. Big Ed was determined to follow through on his search for love, which led him to the internet. There, he met his now ex-girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega, who initially appeared with him on the dating series.
Their journey ultimately ended, but it didn't take Big Ed long to find love again with his on-again, off-again partner, Liz Woods. Both relationships have faced their set of challenges, including long distance and age differences. Nevertheless, nothing seems to deter Ed from the "90 Day Fiancé" cameras, having now appeared in four franchise spin-offs.
Big Ed started his 90 Day Fiancé journey with Rosemarie Vega
When Big Ed showcased his international relationship during Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," he was intensely pursuing Rosemarie Vega. Vega was living in the Philippines, and she was also a mother to a young son. Their age gap was also a point of concern. At the time of their appearance on the show, Big Ed was 54, while Rosemarie was 23 years old. Ed and Rose broke up for several reasons, including Big Ed not wanting any more children, as well as his harsh on-camera criticism of Vega.
The couple addressed their issues throughout the season and during the "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Tell-All" in June 2020. After that, it was reported that Ed and Vega had gone their separate ways for good. However, they did reunite for "90 Day Bares All" in January 2021, where he and Vega spoke via video chat. The "Tell-All" was filled with accusations and tensions, but their "Bares All" episode was much softer, with Big Ed sporting a new head-turning haircut while apologizing to his ex-girlfriend for his role in the breakup.
He is still on the 90 Day franchise with current love, Liz Woods
After the relationship with Rosemarie Vega fizzled, Big Ed continued to show off his personality for the "90 Day" cameras. He moved on to the spin-off, "90 Day: The Single Life." Appearing on Season 1 in February 2021, Big Ed took viewers on his journey through post-break-up life. However, a waitress named Liz Woods caught his eye, and the two began dating on the series. By the time the "90 Day: The Single Life Season 1 Tell-All" rolled around in May 2021, they'd split, with Woods accusing Ed of rushing their relationship. When Season 2 of "Single Life" premiered in March 2022, Big Ed and Woods were still broken up, but had gotten back together on several occasions. The couple would reconcile long enough to film "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7," which aired August 28, 2022.
These days, the two are still working on a stronger bond, which is why they are now cast members of the inaugural season of "90 Day Fiancé: Last Resort," which debuted in August 2023. The new experience features several "90 Day" alumni as they work to save their relationships. While the season is still fresh, Big Ed and Woods continue to struggle with the years between them and Woods' past trauma. No matter what is being portrayed, Big Ed seemingly has no issue baring it all for television.