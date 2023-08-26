Who Is Vin Diesel's Partner, Paloma Jimenez?

"The Guardians of the Galaxy" star Vin Diesel, who once changed his name as a teen bouncer to appear tougher, is not one to parade his personal dealings around for the tabloids. Despite having been in a relationship for more than 10 years, the actor seldom ever speaks about his partner Paloma Jimenez. Even with her occasionally joining him at red-carpet events and movie premieres, the couple has managed to keep the intimate details of their union close to their hearts.

Their time together began in 2007, and though it's unclear how they started dating, there's a good chance the two had mutual acquaintances due to him being a Hollywood A-lister and Jimenez's relocating to Los Angeles from Mexico to further her modeling career. Things seemingly moved fairly quickly, with Diesel and Jimenez welcoming their first child Hania Riley Sinclair, on April 2, 2008. While Jimenez doesn't appear to have active social media profiles, she had amassed a pretty impressive resume on her own before she was known as Diesel's longtime girlfriend.