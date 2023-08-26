Who Is Vin Diesel's Partner, Paloma Jimenez?
"The Guardians of the Galaxy" star Vin Diesel, who once changed his name as a teen bouncer to appear tougher, is not one to parade his personal dealings around for the tabloids. Despite having been in a relationship for more than 10 years, the actor seldom ever speaks about his partner Paloma Jimenez. Even with her occasionally joining him at red-carpet events and movie premieres, the couple has managed to keep the intimate details of their union close to their hearts.
Their time together began in 2007, and though it's unclear how they started dating, there's a good chance the two had mutual acquaintances due to him being a Hollywood A-lister and Jimenez's relocating to Los Angeles from Mexico to further her modeling career. Things seemingly moved fairly quickly, with Diesel and Jimenez welcoming their first child Hania Riley Sinclair, on April 2, 2008. While Jimenez doesn't appear to have active social media profiles, she had amassed a pretty impressive resume on her own before she was known as Diesel's longtime girlfriend.
Paloma Jimenez has worked with several fashion houses and brands
Before Paloma Jimenez settled down with superstar Vin Diesel, she'd made quite the name for herself in the modeling industry. Born Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin in Acapulco, Mexico, she graced the cover of Mexico Maxim in January 2005. Her stunning looks afforded her the luxury of walking in several fashion shows, including the Spring/Summer 2006 exhibitions for designers Alberto Rodriguez and Carlo Demichelis.
Her talents were also seen off the runway when she showcased her acting skills in the Mexican comedy "Otro Rollo con: Adal Ramones" in 2004. The five-foot-10 beauty did not stop there. She was also featured in campaigns for companies such as Honda and Coca-Cola. After moving to California, Jimenez was represented by Los Angeles model agency Two Management. However, a search of their official website does not yield any results for Jimenez, which could be an indicator that she has stepped away from accepting new gigs in recent years.
Paloma Jimenez is a model turned mother
In addition to their oldest child, Hania Riley Sinclair, Paloma Jimenez welcomed two more children throughout the years with Vin Diesel, bringing their total to three. After Hania's 2008 birth, their son Vincent Sinclair entered the world on August 15, 2010, followed by their youngest daughter Pauline Sinclair on March 15, 2015. The couple paid tribute to Diesel's late friend and "Fast and Furious" co-star, Paul Walker, by naming their last child after him. He is also godfather to Walker's daughter, Meadow, seamlessly blending the two families. Diesel does not share images of Jimenez on his online imprints but does occasionally share flicks of their youngsters. Neither Jimenez nor Diesel have any other children from previous relationships.
In a rare public display of his affection, he praised her at the 2017 premiere of his film, "XXX Return of Xander Cage." When asked about how beautiful Jimenez looked at the event, Diesel proudly told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm speechless. She's so stunningly beautiful. She's my rock, so she's so stunningly beautiful on the inside. She's everything. She's the perfect mother." Even as a private pair, Diesel undoubtedly loves Jimenez, who has done a swell job of carving out her own lane before and after settling into family life.