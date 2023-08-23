Rudy Giuliani's Tragic Mugshot Completely Contradicts His Pre-Surrender Demeanor
Fulton County Sheriff's Office has released the mugshot of Rudy Giuliani, and it's nothing short of sad. The booking photo comes in the wake of the massive court case happening in Georgia, which includes the former New York City mayor as one of 19 co-defendants. Former President Donald Trump and several other prominent figures in the politician's circle have been charged with trying to overturn the 2020 election. Attorney Sidney Powell and former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis are among the people who have already surrendered to the authorities. The world was shocked when Rudy Giuliani, the mayor known for his work in shutting down the mafia in New York City, also turned himself over to the authorities. But he didn't go down quietly.
Before his surrender, a stalwart Giuliani stopped for a moment to talk to the curious press about the charges and how he feels about them. "I'm going to Fulton County to comply with the law, which I always do," he proclaimed in a video provided by CNN. "I don't know if I'll plead today, but if I do, I'll plead not guilty. And I get photographed, isn't that nice? A mugshot for the man who probably put the worst criminals of the twentieth century in jail." After his scolding, the former Trump lawyer added, "They're going to degrade themselves by doing a mugshot of me."
But that fury seemed to fall away once it was time for him to have his photo taken at the jail. His newly-released mugshot looks frail and angry — a totally new demeanor from how he's behaved previously.
He looks worried in the mugshot
Rudy Giuliani seemed to have lost some of his bravado when it came time to take his mugshot. Although he was smiling just hours earlier with the press and scolding his critics for his arrest, his righteous disposition had all but vanished in the booking photo. The former New York mayor looks pensive, tired, and slightly worried. He's staring directly into the camera with a slight grimace on his face, drained of the previous chagrin he'd displayed.
In no time, social media users jumped on mocking the photo, with some pointing the irony in Giuliani now being in the hot seat after years of advocating for intense crime punishment. "Tough on crime. Is this karma?" wrote one X user responding to a repost of the infamous mugshot on the platform. "Looks like a mobster if I ever saw one," added another.
Following the release of the photo, former President Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to condemn Giuliani's arrest. "The greatest Mayor in the history of New York City was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia, because he fought for Election Integrity," the GOP candidate wrote, before restating his belief that the election was stolen. The grim booking photo is one that will likely go down in history.