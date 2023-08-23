Rudy Giuliani's Tragic Mugshot Completely Contradicts His Pre-Surrender Demeanor

Fulton County Sheriff's Office has released the mugshot of Rudy Giuliani, and it's nothing short of sad. The booking photo comes in the wake of the massive court case happening in Georgia, which includes the former New York City mayor as one of 19 co-defendants. Former President Donald Trump and several other prominent figures in the politician's circle have been charged with trying to overturn the 2020 election. Attorney Sidney Powell and former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis are among the people who have already surrendered to the authorities. The world was shocked when Rudy Giuliani, the mayor known for his work in shutting down the mafia in New York City, also turned himself over to the authorities. But he didn't go down quietly.

Before his surrender, a stalwart Giuliani stopped for a moment to talk to the curious press about the charges and how he feels about them. "I'm going to Fulton County to comply with the law, which I always do," he proclaimed in a video provided by CNN. "I don't know if I'll plead today, but if I do, I'll plead not guilty. And I get photographed, isn't that nice? A mugshot for the man who probably put the worst criminals of the twentieth century in jail." After his scolding, the former Trump lawyer added, "They're going to degrade themselves by doing a mugshot of me."

But that fury seemed to fall away once it was time for him to have his photo taken at the jail. His newly-released mugshot looks frail and angry — a totally new demeanor from how he's behaved previously.