Queen Elizabeth II's Blue Wardrobe Spelled Trouble For These Royal Romances

Queen Elizabeth II attended quite a few weddings over the course of her life, and she dressed to the nines for each and every one. Always well put-together, the queen had her own unique sense of style — and she rarely stepped out without her signature pearls. The reason? "Pearls represented purity and chastity, as well as being a visual code that conveyed her extreme wealth and power," Vogue reports.

However, some royal watchers have put some curious pieces together suggesting that the Queen's outfit choices at some of the weddings she attended may have been bad news for the bride and groom. As it turns out, some of the marriages witnessed by Queen Elizabeth ended in divorce, and many all have one key thing in common: The Queen wore blue to the wedding ceremonies. There were five weddings in particular to which Her Majesty wore blue dresses — including those of her own children, King Charles III when he wed Princess Diana in 1981, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne, among other royal nuptials — and all five marriages ended in divorce.

While this may sound like a coincidence to some, we can't help but wonder if the proof is in the (figgy) pudding. Was Queen Elizabeth's wedding attire a sign that a marriage was doomed? And, if so, did she wear blue to the weddings of, say, any of her grandchildren?