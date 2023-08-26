Queen Elizabeth II's Blue Wardrobe Spelled Trouble For These Royal Romances
Queen Elizabeth II attended quite a few weddings over the course of her life, and she dressed to the nines for each and every one. Always well put-together, the queen had her own unique sense of style — and she rarely stepped out without her signature pearls. The reason? "Pearls represented purity and chastity, as well as being a visual code that conveyed her extreme wealth and power," Vogue reports.
However, some royal watchers have put some curious pieces together suggesting that the Queen's outfit choices at some of the weddings she attended may have been bad news for the bride and groom. As it turns out, some of the marriages witnessed by Queen Elizabeth ended in divorce, and many all have one key thing in common: The Queen wore blue to the wedding ceremonies. There were five weddings in particular to which Her Majesty wore blue dresses — including those of her own children, King Charles III when he wed Princess Diana in 1981, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne, among other royal nuptials — and all five marriages ended in divorce.
While this may sound like a coincidence to some, we can't help but wonder if the proof is in the (figgy) pudding. Was Queen Elizabeth's wedding attire a sign that a marriage was doomed? And, if so, did she wear blue to the weddings of, say, any of her grandchildren?
Princess Margaret's wedding to Antony Armstrong-Jones in 1960
When Princess Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a. Lord Snowdon, in May 1960, her sister, Queen Elizabeth II, was there to support her. The wedding was actually the first royal wedding ever to be televised, giving viewers an inside look at royal life. Although many of the photos from the wedding are in black and white, there were a handful that weren't. As the bride and groom looked over the balcony wall and waved to royal watchers below, one may notice a little pop of color amongst the family. Indeed, the Queen wore a bright blue number to her sister's wedding. A "belted turquoise silk and lace gown with a matching bolero jacket," to be exact (via Town & Country).
As it turns out, Princess Margaret's marriage to Lord Snowdon didn't last. "Lord Snowdon had conducted multiple extramarital affairs, and Margaret felt lonely within her marriage," History reports. In 1976, the palace announced news of the couple's separation, and Margaret filed for divorce two years later. "Her Royal Highness, the Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and the Earl of Snowdon after two years of separation have now agreed that their marriage should formally be ended. Accordingly, Her Royal Highness will start the necessary legal proceedings," read a statement (via The New York Times).
Princess Anne's wedding to Mark Phillips in 1973
Princess Anne married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, on November 14, 1973, at Westminster Abbey. According to Hello! magazine, Anne wore an "embroidered Tudor-style silk wedding" gown designed by Maureen Baker. The conservative dress featured long sleeves and a high, almost turtle-neck style top. After exchanging vows, the newlyweds made their way to Buckingham Palace where they made their debut on the balcony — as is royal family tradition — surrounded by their closest family members, including Princess Anne's mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
A quick look at Anne's wedding photos, and you may notice that the Queen chose a royal blue dress and matching bonnet for the event. According to the Royal Collection Trust, the dress was designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. The dress has since been preserved and has been on exhibit from time to time.
Anne and her husband went on to have two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, before ending their marriage. After Zara was born, Anne and Mark began to "drift apart," according to Express. They separated in 1989 and divorced three years later. A few months later, Anne remarried Timothy Laurence. Queen Elizabeth was one of about 30 people to attend the nuptials, and she wore a dark green ensemble. Anne and Tim are still married today.
Prince Charles' wedding to Princess Diana in 1981
The now-King Charles III married then-Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981. The wedding was watched by more than 750 million across 74 countries. All eyes were on the bride, who wore an iconic dress that was designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel. Meanwhile, Diana, Princess of Wales' new mother-in-law attended the soiree in a light blue number. Queen Elizabeth II looked very well put together with a pair of white elbow-length gloves and a frilly hat that perfectly matched her dress. She accessorized the look with a brooch, pearl earrings, and a pearl necklace.
Unfortunately, Charles and Diana's marriage — though one for the history books — didn't last. Years having two sons together, Prince William in 1982 and Prince Harry in 1985, Charles and Diana separated. At the time, the couple had "no plans to divorce," according to The Washington Post, but that changed in August 1996. The Queen herself urged her son and then-daughter-in-law to formally end things — and so, they did. One year later, on August 31, 1997, Diana was killed in a car accident in Paris, France. Charles went on to remarry, making things official with his longtime love, Camilla Parker Bowles, in 2005. The Queen chose an ivory dress for that occasion.
Prince Andrew's wedding to Sarah Ferguson in 1986
Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew tied the knot on July 23, 1986. He and Sarah Ferguson exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey before keeping with tradition and making their official debut as husband and wife on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Hang on to your wide-brimmed hats, because we know this one is going to surprise you. Queen Elizabeth appeared in a periwinkle blue dress paired with a matching hat and handbag. Naturally, she didn't forget her pearls and was all smiles as her son and newest daughter-in-law shared their love with the watching world.
Andrew and Fergie, as she's lovingly known, would welcome two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, before calling it quits. In 1996, the palace confirmed that the marriage was to be dissolved. Nevertheless, the Duke and Duchess of York have maintained a close relationship over the years. "We are completely compatible. Our bywords are communication, compromise, and compassion. July 23, 1986, was the happiest day of my life. Andrew is the best man I know. What he does for Britain is incredible; no one knows how hard he works for his country. My duty is to him. I am so proud of him. I stand by him and always will. The way we are is our fairytale," she told the Daily Mail in 2018.
Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018
Despite an apparent trend, Queen Elizabeth II didn't give up on wearing blue to weddings. When her granddaughter Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, the Queen went straight for one of her favorite colors. There she was, looking on from a pew wearing a light blue dress coat and a matching hat. She also chose a heart-shaped diamond brooch for the special day. "The brooch undoubtedly represents the importance of family and tradition, so it is special and meaningful that the Queen chose to wear it on her granddaughter's wedding day," gemologist Grant Mobley told Town & Country following the wedding.
Eugenie and her husband are still married, and have two sons together, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. Things appear to be going well for Eugenie, who rarely gives interviews and enjoys a more private life than her first cousins Prince William and Prince Harry. Eugenie does have her own Instagram account and posts on it from time to time. "Happy Birthday to you my love. Here's to another 100 birthdays together," she captioned an Instagram post on May 3, 2023, in honor of her husband's birthday. So far, so good, it seems.
Queen Elizabeth did not wear blue at Prince William or Prince Harry's wedding
Queen Elizabeth II strayed from her apparent wedding guest norm when she attended the weddings of her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry. When William, Prince of Wales, married Catherine, Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, the Queen chose a pastel yellow outfit to celebrate the day. The dress was designed by Angela Kelly and was very much still a part of the Queen's wardrobe in the years that followed. The Queen wore the very same dress for a pre-recorded Christmas Day speech that aired in 2013.
Years later, when William's younger brother, Harry, married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018, the Queen chose to forgo the color blue once again. She wore a lime green and purple dress with a matching overcoat and hat. With three layers of pearls around her neck and a stunning diamond broach on her lapel, the Queen looked absolutely delighted to be part of Harry and Meghan's special day. "Green is the color of growth and rebirth. A person who wears green is the regulator and open-hearted. Green is a highly significant color worn as a sign of respect and intention for the future," color consultant June McLeod told Good Housekeeping after Harry and Meghan's wedding.