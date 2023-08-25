Why Royals Don't Kiss After Exchanging Vows

The line "you may now kiss the bride" is as ingrained in our collective image of a traditional wedding ceremony as the lines "to have and to hold" and "in sickness and in health." However, as traditional as royal weddings tend to be in England, newlywed couples are usually not invited to kiss directly after they've taken their vows. Why is that?

If you recall the highly-televised royal weddings of the then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, of Prince William and Kate Middleton, or of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, you may remember that none of these couples kissed one another inside the church directly after they made their lifelong promises to each other. The reason, it turns out, is a pretty simple one. Churches are still traditionally thought to be places of propriety and piety, and since the royal family aims to appear prim, proper, and polite at all times, it has long been the tradition that they do not kiss inside of a church lest it appears unseemly, according to People. It's not exactly forbidden, it's just not common practice.

That said, this generation's royal couples have found other ways to publicly display their affection (and other places to kiss) during their wedding celebrations.