The Stunning Transformation Of Gymnast Olivia Dunne

The following article contains references to sexual assault.

On June 30, 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced its historical decision to overturn a 115-year prohibition on students earning profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). "This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image, and likeness opportunities," NCAA President Mark Emmert explained in a statement. "With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level." For many college athletes, it was an exciting moment — but for gymnast Olivia Dunne, this was more than just a statement.

"That was the moment my life changed forever," Dunne told Elle in an interview. "That was surreal," she said. "I didn't really know what was to come, but I knew it was going to be special." At the time, Dunne was already the most-followed college athlete on social media, so the chance to monetize that success would be monumental for the gymnast. Soon, she was able to snag endorsement deals, which allow her to rake in millions of dollars per year. But before Olivia "Livvy" Dunne was a beloved social media star and millionaire, she was just a regular young girl growing up in a New Jersey ranch house with her family. Here, we're taking a closer look at the incredible transformation of Olivia Dunne and how she is forever changing the game for women student athletes everywhere.