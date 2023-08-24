Hersha Parady, Little House On The Prairie's Alice Garvey, Dead At 78

Hersha Parady, who most famously played Alice Garvey on "Little House on the Prairie," has died at the age of 78 at her son's home in Virginia. Her son Jonathan Peverall confirmed to Today that she died of a brain tumor, and she is survived by Peverall, three grandchildren, and three siblings.

Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls Wilder on "Little House on the Prairie," posted a link on Twitter to the GoFundMe page that Parady's son had created that explained the health situation she was facing in her last weeks. Peverell said Parady was diagnosed with a brain tumor called meningioma, adding, "This illness has robbed her of her strength, her memory, and sadly, her vibrant personality."

Parady was bedridden; funds were being raised to help with the move from Los Angeles to Peverell's home in Virginia and to cover the costs of surgery. The most recent update was on July 31, 2023, confirming that the surgery had gone ahead and had been successful. However, after a week of hope for a recovery, Parady developed pneumonia and had to be readmitted to the hospital.