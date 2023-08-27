TLC Stars You Didn't Know Passed Away

You might know Kailia Posey from her time on the fourth season of TLC's "Toddlers and Tiaras," when she was just five years old. Or you might know her as the star of the popular "Grinning Girl" meme, after a clip of her smiling on the show went viral. Either way, fans were devastated to learn that she died by suicide in May 2022, just days after she celebrated her 16th birthday and high school prom.

Posey was found dead in her car at Birch Bay State Park on May 2. "Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," her family told TMZ. The child star started competing in pageants from the age of three and won numerous crowns and trophies, including Miss Lynden, Washington Teen in 2021 and Miss Springfield, Missouri Teen in 2022. She also performed with Cirque du Soleil as a contortionist and appeared in the Netflix film "Eli." According to the family, Posey was selected to be in her high school cheerleading squad the following fall, and her dream was to pursue her commercial pilot's license.

To honor her memory and help other "students in crisis," Posey's family set up the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org