Here's How Much Prison Time Major Players In The Trump Election-Meddling Scandal Face

Donald Trump and 18 others have been indicted for attempting to discredit the results of the 2020 election. For years, the former U.S. president and his high-profile group of supporters have been trying to overturn the election in Trump's favor. The outspoken politician has vehemently denied his loss numerous times and declared himself the rightful winner of the race (via People). The conspiracy he and others have pushed ultimately culminated in the disastrous protest-turned-riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Since the indictment in Georgia, the fourth for the former president since leaving office, Trump has agreed to pay the $200,000 bond in that case. He and his co-defendants have been given until Friday to surrender to authorities and will likely enter their formal pleas later this year, per Reuters.

The List received insight from Neama Rahmani, president of the Los Angeles-based firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, on how much prison time Trump and other major players in the election fumble are facing. According to Rahmani, the outlook is not good for Trump and his co-conspirators.