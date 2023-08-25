Louise Sorel Brings Vivian Back To Days Of Our Lives (We're Ready For Drama!)

According to People, Louise Sorel is returning as Vivian Alamain just in time for the funeral of her ex-husband, Victor Kiriakis. John Aniston, the acclaimed actor who portrayed Victor, passed away in November 2022, and now "Days of Our Lives" has officially written off the character. Victor was confirmed dead during the episode aired on August 16, 2023.

He and Vivian were married twice during her time on the soap; the first time, Vivian tricked him into marrying her, and upon finding this out, he left her for Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). The second time, Victor married Vivian so that she would stop attacking her enemy's daughter, Melanie Jonas (Molly Burnett). Between all of the ups and downs of their relationship, there was certainly no love lost between Victor and Vivian.

It has not been confirmed how long Sorel is planning on bunking down in Salem, but with the return of her son Stefan DiMera, she has a lot of reason to stay. Either way, fans are anxiously waiting for the villainess to reappear on their screens and to bring some much-needed pot-stirring to the aftermath of Victor's death.