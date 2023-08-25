The Crown Producers Tease Princess Diana Death, William & Kate Love Story Ahead On Season 6

Season 6 of Netflix's "The Crown" is being greeted with cheers and tears alike. The cheers are from fans who have been eagerly waiting for the next installment of the award-winning series on the British royals; the tears are from the same fans who know this will definitely be the final chapter. Creator/showrunner Peter Morgan had previously announced Season 5 "seemed like the perfect time and place to stop," per The Hollywood Reporter, but he later changed his mind. Extending for one more season would "do justice to the richness and complexity of the story," Morgan said in a Netflix statement.

What rich, complex details can we expect to see in the new season? The creators offered some hints during the Edinburgh TV Festival on Aug. 24, 2023. For one, the episodes will include the 1997 death of Princess Diana in a car crash. Executive producer Suzanne Mackie promised the tragedy would be handled in a "sensitive and thoughtful" manner, according to The Mirror. Mackie added that Elizabeth Debicki, who took over the role of Diana from Emma Corrin in Season 5, was also concerned the princess and the events surrounding her death would be depicted respectfully. Not revealed yet is whether the show will cover Queen Elizabeth's controversial decision to remain in Balmoral for five days rather than returning immediately to London to address the grieving public. Still, it can be assumed the storyline will address the effect the tragedy had on Diana's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.