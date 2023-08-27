The Stunning Transformation Of Vivica A. Fox

With over 230 TV and movie credits to her name — plus a respected businesswoman and writer to boot – Vivica A. Fox is a force to reckon with. As the title of her memoir succinctly puts it, "Every Day I'm Hustling." But fame and fortune were no easy feat for the multitalented star. From a young age, she has been working hard to reach the esteemed level she now finds herself at, girlbossing her way from Indianapolis to California and then New York, before making her mark on Hollywood.

Famed for depicting empowered women, she has no time for cinematic stereotypes. Equally, in her private life she takes no shade from anyone, and is keen to combat ageist bigotry associated with women of a certain age. Subsequently, as the star reaches her 60th year, she continues to use her fame for good, proving a positive role model for women. "Usually we're, like, 35 when they start asking: 'How old is she getting? O.K., we're done with her. Where's the next thing?'" she told The New York Times. "I have always admired grown women from Tina Turner to Angela Bassett to Pam Grier to Sophia Loren — they just were like fine wine and kept getting better with time." And aging like a fine wine she is.

Let's find out where the star gleaned her most valuable life lessons (and uncover those beauty secrets), as we take a look at the stunning transformation of Vivica A. Fox.