When Did HGTV's Ty Pennington Meet Wife Kellee Merrell?

Ty Pennington sometimes seems like a one-man show. He's an enigmatic host, pretty handy with a hammer, and often appears alone on the red carpet. But the face of DIY has a strong support system behind him in the form of his wife, Kellee Merrell.

If you're feeling out of the loop about Pennington having a significant other, don't. The two only recently tied the knot in November 2021. While Pennington's Instagram is full of photos of Merrell, the HGTV host still operates (at least in our minds) as a lone wolf much of the time. They're unlike other Hollywood "It" couples constantly photographed at one another's sides. Plus, Merrell is MIA when it comes to having her own social media accounts. Pennington rarely tags her in photos, and when he does, the tag goes to a page that states "user not found."

However, this shouldn't be mistaken for there being trouble in paradise. Not only does the romantic relationship between Pennington and Merrell appear to be going strong, it's also based on a deep-rooted friendship that they began developing the moment they met all the way back in 2010.