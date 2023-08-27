Days Of Our Lives Star Arleen Sorkin Dead At 67

Actor Arleen Sorkin, known for her work on "Days of Our Lives" and as the original voice of Harley Quinn, has died at age 67.

Sorkin passed away Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She had been active in Hollywood for decades, though she was best known for her two major roles.

Sorkin was well-known to soap fans as she played Calliope Jones on the sudser "Days of Our Lives" in more than 400 episodes from 1984 to 2010. The role allowed her to spread her wings as an actor, as over the years the character became a seamstress, talk show host, and even an android (via Soaps).

The voice actor also brought life to the DC Comics character of Harley Quinn after Paul Dini, her college friend and "Batman" writer, cast her as the soon-to-be-famous harlequin (via The Hollywood Reporter). She had been hired to voice the character for a single episode. However, the character's popularity allowed Sorkin to voice the sometimes villainous, sometimes heroic Quinn on various "Batman" animated shows, TV movies, and video games for about two decades (via AV Club).

Her first major acting role was as an extra on "Saturday Night Live" in 1982, per Deadline. She also appeared in shows like "Duet," "Dream On," and "Frasier."

Sorkin hadn't acted in recent years due to health issues, according to The Hollywood Reporter.