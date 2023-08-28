The Real-Life Inspiration For Daisy Jones & The Six Makes So Much Sense

In the TV series, singer-songwriters Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne are helplessly drawn to each other despite being in relationships with other people. This, combined with their fiery, headstrong personalities, leads to often explosive interactions between the two. Still, their chemistry fuels their creativity, and they channel it in their songwriting, eventually creating the band's incredibly successful but only album, "Aurora."

This reflects the relationship between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, which affected many of the songs on "Rumours." Unlike Daisy and Billy, Stevie and Lindsey were actually in a serious relationship — until it all came crashing down. As Nicks told Rolling Stone of the breakup, "It just wasn't good anymore, wasn't fun anymore, wasn't good for either of us anymore."

After the breakup, things were never the same between the two. Buckingham wrote "Go Your Own Way" about Nicks, and she hated him for it. She told Rolling Stone: "I very, very much resented him telling the world that 'packing up, shacking up' with different men was all I wanted to do... Every time those words would come out onstage, I wanted to go over and kill him." If "Go Your Own Way" was Buckingham taking a jab at Nicks, "Silver Springs" is her answer. "You'll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you" is a promise that Nicks delivers on. After they reunited for a concert in 1997, Buckingham told Rolling Stone that, while they weren't back together at the time, he wouldn't say no. Lindsey Buckingham and his wife, Kristen Messner, actually split back in 2021. While "Daisy Jones and the Six" ends neatly, in the way only fiction can, their real-life counterparts can never escape the drama.