What Happened To The Matte Makeup Organizer After Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're someone who has a lengthy morning routine to get ready for leaving the house, you're likely all too familiar with the number of tools and products necessary to look and feel empowered and confident. The trouble? There's not enough space in most people's bathrooms to put it all. It's a struggle of getting ready that plenty of people can relate to, but it doesn't have to be this way. Thankfully, entrepreneur Melissa Clayton heard the cry for help and created a simple but ingenious solution: The Matte.

The Matte is a patented foldable mat that can rest on top of any sink to create a sturdy countertop for extra space. It comes with tiny indents to keep your precious makeup products from rolling off, and it can hold up to two pounds. This is a definite plus for those who use lots of different skincare, beauty, and hair products while getting ready.

The Matte's compact foldable design makes it a perfect travel companion and also allows users to customize it to their own sink. The product targeted people living in small apartments, dorms, and hotels. Given the number of people in these settings and the commonality of the issue, you'd think the Sharks would've jumped at the opportunity to invest when Clayton appeared on "Shark Tank," but most weren't too impressed. They may have gotten it wrong, however, as The Matte is still going strong years later.