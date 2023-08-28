What You Need To Know About Presidential Hopeful Doug Burgum

Many 2024 Republican candidates have been around the block once or twice. There's former Vice President Mike Pence, Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who seems to pop up every election season, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who's made headlines for banning books in Florida schools. Some names, however, might not ring as many bells. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy, the millennial entrepreneur who ripped off a famous Obama quote, are relatively unknown nationally. We also can't forget Doug Burgum, North Dakota's governor since 2016.

If you watched the first Republican presidential debate, you may remember him as the guy with shockingly white teeth and an unfortunate Achilles tendon injury ... "I've played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn't the first time one has sent me to the ER..." he wrote on his Twitter ahead of the debate. However, there's a lot more to this guy than his wounded leg. As noted on his website, Burgum plans to prioritize the economy, cut taxes, and lower inflation and gas prices if he's elected. Like many of the Republican candidates this election season, Burgum supports anti-trans legislation and continuing the use of oil, natural gas, and coal (although he is, notably, committed to carbon neutrality). The governor also hopes to unite the country against Russia and China ... Here's what else you need to know about the Republican candidate from North Dakota — if you're lucky, he might give you a $20 gift card for your support.