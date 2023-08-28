Dolly Parton And Kate Middleton Almost Met Up For Tea. Here's Why It Didn't Work Out

While it sounds like it was solely a matter of scheduling that stopped Dolly Parton from meeting for tea with Catherine, Princess of Wales, Parton joked on BBC Radio 2 that it was for a very different reason: "She wasn't going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no!" Parton was clearly teasing, and she explained that she does hope to get another chance to sit down with the royal. "I thought that was very sweet and nice of her to invite me to tea," the singer said. Here's hoping Parton and Princess Catherine get to have their sit-down someday soon!

Parton was referring to promoting her aptly named album "Rockstar," which comes out on November 17, 2023. It will have nine original songs as well as Parton's take on 21 other popular songs, like "Let It Be" and "We Are The Champions." And she's bringing in some heavy hitters to duet with her, including Elton John, Stevie Nicks, and Paul McCartney.

The Princess of Wales wouldn't be the first royal that Parton got to meet. Parton performed for Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977, and she got to meet the queen backstage afterward. The singer told Insider she'd been nervous about not curtsying properly, but the queen apparently put her at ease. Parton described the queen as "just very warm, very sweet, and I could tell she was a very giving person."