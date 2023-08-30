The Stunning Transformation Of Auli'i Cravalho

Auli'i Cravalho's start in acting is something of a Cinderella story. The actor grew up in a single-parent household in a small town in Hawaii, and she was discovered by happenstance at just 14 years old. Launching to superstardom with her debut role as Moana in the 2016 eponymous Disney movie, Cravalho's career has taken off in the years since — and it isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

While navigating the nuances of fame as a teenager, balancing high school coursework with various acting projects, Cravalho has managed to stay grounded amid the glamour of her profession. Now a young adult, the "Moana" star is focused on using her acting skills to highlight women's empowerment while also using her platform to advocate for important social issues and groups of disadvantaged people.

Unlike many of her nepo baby peers, Cravalho's humble childhood has influenced her decision-making when it comes to choosing acting roles, giving back to her community, and expanding her professional endeavors from acting alone to becoming involved in a behind-the-scenes capacity. Her career may still be young, but all signs point to Cravalho being a major force in the entertainment industry for years to come.