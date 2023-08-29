Darcy & Jer: Inside The Lives Of The TikTok Comedy Duo And Their 20-Year Relationship

Known to their millions of fans as Darcy & Jer, Darcy Michael and Jeremy Baer have taken the comedy world by storm — and they've used the power of social media to do it. Real-life spouses who've been a couple for 20 years, as a comedy duo, they can boast of 4.5 million followers across their various platforms, while pulling in a wildly impressive 50 million views a month. The pair have earned these legions of fans with the hilarious and relatable videos they share, with a positive frame of mind while occasionally delving into more serious topics, such as homophobia, politics, and mental health.

The pair has managed to monetize their online popularity, turning what began as a fun family endeavor into a lucrative business that encompasses branded merch and even a European cruise vacation with fans. Given that Darcy has been diagnosed with ADHD and both are proudly LGTBQ+, neurodivergence is at the center of the comedy, with the two aiming to create a safe, inclusive online space where those and other topics can be addressed with sensitivity, no judgment, and, above all else, humor.

Where Darcy & Jer have really taken off, however, is on TikTok, where they've garnered over three million followers; in fact, it's not uncommon for one of their posts to exceed a million views. Read on for a look at inside the lives of Darcy and Jer and their 20-year relationship.