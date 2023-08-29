Former Bachelorette Star Joshua Seiter Dead At 36
Bachelor Nation is in mourning following the news of the death of "Bachelorette" alum Joshua Seiter. The news came on August 28, 2023, via a statement by his family on his Instagram account. The Chicago native had just turned 36 two weeks earlier. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news of Joshua's unexpected passing," the announcement read in part. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone."
A cause of death has not been stated; however, Seiter had been candid about his struggles with mental health. His family concluded the post by urging fans with mental health issues to call or text the 988 Lifeline, which connects users in emotional distress with qualified counselors.
As a suitor for Kaitlyn Bristowe on Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" in 2015, Seiter sadly went home rose-less after the first episode. He went on to develop relationships with other reality show cast members. In 2020, Seiter was linked to Yolanda of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." They were reportedly engaged for a short time, but the relationship ended, and Seiter went on to other brief flings with "Life After Lockup" alums Lizzie Kommes and Glorietta Besos. At the time of his death, Seiter was apparently unattached, but he had recently come to terms with his sexuality.
Joshua Seiter offered support to fans in crisis
Raised in a highly conservative Christian household in Illinois, Joshua Seiter was homeschooled most of his life. He went on to graduate from college, but for several years thereafter, he experienced severe mental health crises. At 22, he tried to take his own life. Hospital treatment and therapy helped Seiter recover, and he went on to graduate law school, per Instagram. Seiter became better known for his modeling career and "Bachelorette" appearance than for his legal savvy, and even more famous for his mental health advocacy. He was open about his continuing struggles with anxiety and depression (which he called a "24/7 job"), and he was proud of maintaining sobriety for more than two years.
To coincide with Pride Month in June 2023, Seiter gave an exclusive interview with Instinct Magazine in which he came out as bisexual. "I can see clearly that I've been starkly aware of my bisexuality and attraction to men and women since at least college," he explained. Seiter added that he had recently begun exploring a romantic relationship with a male friend.
At the time of his death, Seiter seemed to be in a good place, and he continued to offer support to his fans. Perhaps the best way to honor him now is to quote a message he shared in July: "I want you to know that you matter. Your life matters."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org