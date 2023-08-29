Former Bachelorette Star Joshua Seiter Dead At 36

Bachelor Nation is in mourning following the news of the death of "Bachelorette" alum Joshua Seiter. The news came on August 28, 2023, via a statement by his family on his Instagram account. The Chicago native had just turned 36 two weeks earlier. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news of Joshua's unexpected passing," the announcement read in part. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone."

A cause of death has not been stated; however, Seiter had been candid about his struggles with mental health. His family concluded the post by urging fans with mental health issues to call or text the 988 Lifeline, which connects users in emotional distress with qualified counselors.

As a suitor for Kaitlyn Bristowe on Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" in 2015, Seiter sadly went home rose-less after the first episode. He went on to develop relationships with other reality show cast members. In 2020, Seiter was linked to Yolanda of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." They were reportedly engaged for a short time, but the relationship ended, and Seiter went on to other brief flings with "Life After Lockup" alums Lizzie Kommes and Glorietta Besos. At the time of his death, Seiter was apparently unattached, but he had recently come to terms with his sexuality.