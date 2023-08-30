Kevin McGarry Had A Spicy Modeling Career Before Joining Hallmark

Kevin McGarry is one of Hallmark's most popular heartthrobs, gaining fame on the classic series "When Calls the Heart" and in made-for-TV movies such as "The Wedding Veil" and "Winter Love Story." Fans of Canadian television will also recognize him as Mitch from the long-running "Heartland." While he's made quite the name for himself in feel-good TV, one element of McGarry's early career has a much different tone.

Fans might be familiar with the star's early acting work, which includes an appearance on TBS's "Love Bites" and a recurring role in the mystery drama "Open Heart," but his time in modeling is a lesser-known aspect of his career. While McGarry hasn't spoken much about his modeling stint, he did reveal on social media that he posed for the covers of some sexy romance novels.

This tidbit may come as a surprise to those used to his family-friendly image, but we can't help but think he fills out these book covers quite well. On top of that, McGarry has shared a little insight into his overall modeling career in an interview.