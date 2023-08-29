One Life To Live Will Visit General Hospital As Kassie DePaiva Brings Blair Back To Port Charles

Kassie DePavia was a mainstay as Blair Cramer on the ABC soap "One Life To Live" for nearly two decades. However, when the sudser was canceled in 2012, Blair's future was uncertain. Viewers didn't have to wait too long, though, for her to resurface. Blair was part of a handful of "One Life To Live" characters who moved to "General Hospital," which also included John McBain (Michael Easton), Todd Manning (Roger Howarth), and Starr Manning (Kristen Alderson).

Sadly for fans, the characters were removed from "GH" because of Prospect Park's short-lived revival of "OLTL." As a result of the ongoing lawsuits between Prospect Park and ABC at the time, "GH" was forced to cease using the characters they had intricately woven into their storylines. Later, in 2013, production on the rebooted "OLTL" ended, and most of the actors who made the move to "GH" returned in new roles. Unlike her counterparts, DePavia did not return then, but for the first time in a decade, she's set to reprise her iconic role.

According to TV Line, Blair is returning to Port Charles with DePavia at the helm. Blair will be making her way back to town sometime in September, but the details surrounding her visit are top secret. Most characters she interacted with during her original "GH" run are no longer on the canvas. However, Michael Easton and Roger Howarth are still actively involved as new characters — their third role each on the show — so anything is possible.