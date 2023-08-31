Royal Wills Are A Lot More Complex Than We Realized

If you know anything about the royal family, you know their lives are vastly different from those of regular citizens. Even if you don't know anything about the royal family, you can probably still draw that conclusion. In some ways, the Windsors have it much easier than most. They have access to some of the best food, clothing, and healthcare in the world. They're able to travel, meet interesting people, and attend incredible events with regularity. They've also got lots and lots of money. And while all that money does come with unbelievable privilege, it also carries some weight.

We're not here to suggest you have sympathy for the royal family because of their wealth — we're only here today to get into one unique aspect of the Windsors' lives that is a direct result of their massive fortune: royal wills. For most people, a will is simply a formality used to ensure their wishes are followed after they've died. For the ultra-wealthy, it's an important document that can alter lives and family dynamics within minutes. For the royals, wills are so much more.

Royal wills are an incredibly complex matter that has been shrouded in secrecy until very recently. After Prince Philip's death, royal wills were again brought to the attention of the public. While this did stir up some controversy, it also brought some much-needed clarity to an unusual issue. Here's everything you need to know about royal wills.