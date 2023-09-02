The Rumor Gigi Hadid Accidentally Started About Rihanna's First Pregnancy

The internet nearly broke after Gigi Hadid's comment seemed to suggest that Rihanna was pregnant with twins, but things got cleared up rather quickly. Hadid returned to the post to set the masses at ease, letting everyone know that her comment about "three angels" actually referred to RiRi, A$AP Rocky, and their baby-to-be. "I just caught word of this commotion," she said, adding an emoji that suggested she was embarrassed. And while people may have still been suspicious of Hadid's comment, RiRi set the record straight herself in May 2022 — when she gave birth to one baby.

"They have not left each other's side. They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion," a source told Entertainment Tonight after Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their son. The new mom and dad decided not to share the name they chose for their baby boy. It wasn't until one year later that People magazine got ahold of the child's birth certificate, confirming that his name is RZA Athelston Mayers. Of course, by that time, RiRi was with child once more, and the way the star announced her second pregnancy was nothing short of epic.