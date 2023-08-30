What We Know About Bray Wyatt's Fiancée, JoJo Offerman

The untimely passing of WWE star Bray Wyatt on August 24, 2023, has shocked the wrestling community. Since joining WWE in 2009, Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, first got in the ring under the alias "Husky Harris." In 2011, he underwent additional development for his character. It was at this point he emerged as Bray Wyatt. Using this alias, Wyatt secured a WWE championship, two WWE Universal championships, and one Raw Tag Team championship with fellow pro, Matt Hardy. He fought his final match in October 2022, stepping away due to an injury. The performer was looking forward to returning to work and had even been medically cleared to wrestle again at the time of his passing.

His fiancée, former WWE wrestler and announcer JoJo Offerman, was the one who found him distressed and turning blue in his bed. Offerman's mother attempted CPR while she called 911, but sadly, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital from a heart attack. Offerman has not shared a public statement since Wyatt's death, but many are now turning their attention to learning more about his leading lady, whom he was preparing to wed.