What We Know About Bray Wyatt's Fiancée, JoJo Offerman
The untimely passing of WWE star Bray Wyatt on August 24, 2023, has shocked the wrestling community. Since joining WWE in 2009, Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda, first got in the ring under the alias "Husky Harris." In 2011, he underwent additional development for his character. It was at this point he emerged as Bray Wyatt. Using this alias, Wyatt secured a WWE championship, two WWE Universal championships, and one Raw Tag Team championship with fellow pro, Matt Hardy. He fought his final match in October 2022, stepping away due to an injury. The performer was looking forward to returning to work and had even been medically cleared to wrestle again at the time of his passing.
His fiancée, former WWE wrestler and announcer JoJo Offerman, was the one who found him distressed and turning blue in his bed. Offerman's mother attempted CPR while she called 911, but sadly, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital from a heart attack. Offerman has not shared a public statement since Wyatt's death, but many are now turning their attention to learning more about his leading lady, whom he was preparing to wed.
JoJo Offerman is a mother of two
JoJo Offerman and Bray Wyatt began dating in 2017 after he'd divorced his first wife of five years, Samantha Rotunda. Offerman and Wyatt were together for two years before welcoming their son, Knash, on May 18, 2019. A year later, their daughter, Hyrie, entered the world on May 28, 2020. Wyatt popped the question to Offerman on April 28, 2022, and the two were in the process of planning their big day.
The proud mother frequently shares photographs of her children on Instagram, and while she seems fully acclimated to motherhood, giving birth posed severe challenges for Offerman. While pregnant with Knash, Offerman experienced preeclampsia, which caused her to be hospitalized and induced. The baby boy was born prematurely, and more complications persisted. Offerman began hemorrhaging shortly after Knash arrived. It's unknown if she experienced similar issues during her second pregnancy. Still, Offerman appears happy online with her family, which also consists of Wyatt's older daughters, Cadyn and Kendyl, whom he shared with Samantha Rotunda.
JoJo Offerman has a successful wrestling career of her own
Aside from being a mom and fiancée, JoJo Offerman was also known for her own talents. Offerman became a professional wrestler with WWE in 2013. She starred in the reality series, "Total Divas," which followed several female wrestlers in and outside the ring. She joined the likes of other women performers, such as the Bella Twins, who've gone through a stunning transformation since the show. However, after one season, she left the series, returning to developmental training. She soon turned her interest to announcing work for the organization, which she seemed to enjoy. Nonetheless, in 2021, it was revealed that Offerman had quietly been let go from her WWE position.
Offerman had not previously shared her post-WWE plans. However, with the devastating loss of Wyatt, fans may not see her in a public space any time soon. Her Instagram profile has been inundated with comments from her followers, all sending their condolences to her and Wyatt's entire family. Fellow WWE stars such as LA Knight and Lexi Cabrera have also lent their thoughts and prayers to the loved ones of the adored wrestler, who has sadly joined a growing list of the amazing stars we've lost in 2023.