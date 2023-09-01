The Biggest Cast Exits From General Hospital

With well over 15,000 episodes under its belt, ABC's "General Hospital" is the longest-running scripted series in the history of American television. Initially, the soap was slated to be an anthology series that focused on the lives of a doctor, a nurse, an ambulance driver, and a police officer. However, that changed after NBC announced its plans to air a similar program called "The Doctors."

The revamped series followed the friendship of Dr. Steve Hardy and Nurse Jessie Brewer. Storylines focused on their individual relationships and work struggles. The first episode premiered on Monday, April 1, 1963. Over the next 60 years, "General Hospital" changed a great deal, focusing on a broad expanse of topics while evolving in tone. Over those six decades, many celebrities and unforgettable characters, like Luke and Laura, appeared on the soap.

But even though being on a soap can be a steady and enduring gig, not every actor stays on for life. Some may seek work in prime time or want to move to the big screen. Others may not enjoy the grueling schedule. And, after a program has been on television as long as "General Hospital," some actors just retire. No matter what the reason, here are the biggest cast exits in the long history of "General Hospital."