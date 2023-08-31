What We Know About Tori Spelling's Disastrous Date With Y&R Star Eddie Cibrian In The '90s

In the crazy world of love, disastrous dates are bound to happen occasionally — even to celebrities. No one knows that better than Tori Spelling and Eddie Cibrian. In case fans don't know, these two went on a date in the 1990s — and it was just as awful as you might expect a first date to be.

Tori Spelling rose to fame after she her role on "Saved By the Bell." With the help of her father, a film producer, she landed some of her biggest jobs, including Donna Martin in "90210." Eddie Cibrian, who played Matt Clark on "The Young and the Restless," has gone on to star in many other projects, including "The Cave" and "The Best Man Holiday." With such accomplished careers in Hollywood, it's hard to believe these two stars were ever stuck in an awkward situation. However, according to Spelling, the love life of a celeb isn't always what it's cracked up to be.