Tragic Details About Julie Newmar

By the 1950s, Julie Newmar's Hollywood dream was a reality. "I've never worked a day in my life," she told News-Press in 1958 (via Do You Remember?). "I don't call what I'm doing work — this is expression. I like to express myself. I want success, but I'm not the scratching-for-success kind. It's not a tapeworm eating inside me. I want to get to the top, but if I don't, I don't."

The "Batman" actor's optimistic outlook on life has come up in a number of interviews throughout her decades-spanning career. Take, for example, her contribution to Esquire's recurring "What I've Learned" column: "You can't fail. The further you fall, the greater the opportunity for growth and change."

Maintaining such a positive perspective is no easy feat, especially when it comes to tragedies, hardships, and challenges. From navigating the dark side of the entertainment industry to dealing with health issues, the "To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar" actor has experienced a great deal of difficulty throughout her life.