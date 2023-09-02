14 Tips On Choosing The Best Baby Name, According To Baby Name Consultants

Choosing a name for your baby can be either the easiest decision you've ever made or the hardest. If your family has a set naming tradition (for instance, naming firstborn sons after their fathers), then you're covered. Ditto if you've always had your heart set on a favorite name and it happens to match your soon-to-be baby. But for many of us, the whole prospect of baby naming sounds like a branding exercise from hell. It's difficult enough for seasoned marketers to come up with memorable, effective brand names for products they know, understand, and have a targeted audience for — so how on earth are regular people supposed to come up with a defining name for someone they haven't even met yet?

Whatever it is must not only reflect well on the parents and their tastes and values, but also set the baby up for future success: Unless you're Elon Musk, you probably want to avoid a name that will stop people in their tracks in confusion or lead to teasing or ridicule. But you don't want to be too safe or boring, either. It's a pretty tall order — so we gathered a few professional baby name consultants to share their tips for breaking through decision paralysis to choose just the right name.