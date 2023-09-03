Rene Russo's Daughter Has Grown Up To Be Her Mother's Twin

Rene Russo's daughter is someone the world wants to know more about. As the child of a famous model and actor, Rose Gilroy was always going to shine and find her way into the spotlight somehow, but she has embraced this with her decision to follow in her mother's footsteps. She is even named after another famous model, Rosie Vela. "If [my mom] were here, she'd tell you that I was named in part for the model Rosie Vela, whom she worked with and loved," Rose told Vogue in a 2016 interview.

And like Russo, Gilroy is genetically blessed, but it's not just the physical likeness between mom and daughter that makes Gilroy her mother's twin. These women share similarities, including their drive, ambition, and strength. But it is also easy to see how their lives differ, and Gilroy has not had the same struggles to contend with.

"When my mom started modeling, she was 17, she'd left school, and showed up in New York with a cardboard suitcase," Gilroy told Vogue. Still, this should not discount her achievements, which are well-deserved. And she has already proven to be a young woman of many talents. So, meet Rose Gilroy, the celebrity child who is all grown up and has become as beautiful as she is interesting.