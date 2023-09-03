The Stunning Transformation Of West Duchovny

If you've been watching Hulu or Netflix lately, perhaps you've come across a television series starring West Duchovny. The young actor has been making quite a splash in Hollywood thanks to her breakout roles in projects either highly anticipated or rife with legendary Tinseltown talent. "I'm really lucky in getting trusted to represent all the complexities that exist within these women, and I think I want to keep getting roles that explore that and expose the realness of what it means to coming of age and hardship and confusion," Duchovny told Schön! of two of her major roles, both of which featured her as a young woman in some sort of precarious position. "And I'm younger so I'm going to get younger roles, and I think that that's when you're in that 'who am I?' stage. I think that's really, really interesting!"

Duchovny isn't the only person who finds self-discovery interesting, and she's not the only one curious to know who she is. The daughter of two seasoned television actors, Duchovny has spent her life avoiding acting, but, as you'll learn, it was a calling she couldn't ignore. Because of that calling, fans have gotten the opportunity to learn more about her as an artist, and in turn, they want to know more about her as a person. From her childhood avoiding the spotlight to her burgeoning acting career, this is the transformation of West Duchovny.