The Personal Item That Served As Meghan Markle's 'Something Blue' On Her Wedding Day

Millions of people watched Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, which took place at St. George's Chapel, on the grounds of Windsor Castle, on May 19, 2018. What some people likely don't know, however, is that the Duchess of Sussex followed at least one tradition that is supposed to bring luck to the bride on her wedding day and in her marriage. Many brides opt to wear a blue piece of jewelry or even a blue garter to complete the age-old rhyme: "Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue," but Meghan opted for something a bit more sentimental.

While everyone was focused on the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress — a classic white Givenchy gown that featured a boat neck and three-quarter length sleeves — Harry's wife-to-be kept her "something blue" out of sight, albeit not out of mind. Just months after exchanging vows with her real-life prince, Meghan shared her special secret, which also honored her love for Harry. In September 2018, a preview of the HBO documentary "Queen of the World" aired, during which Meghan confirmed that she had something blue sewn into her wedding gown.

"Somewhere in here there's a piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside — it was my something blue. It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date," she revealed, per People. Now, the woman who designed Meghan's dress is speaking out about the duchess' sweet nod to the past.