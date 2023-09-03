Days Of Our Lives' John Aniston And Jennifer Aniston Shared A Soap Opera Past Together
John and Jennifer Aniston are both talented actors in their own right, and their successful careers in Hollywood are proof of that. With all of the different projects that both have been a part of, it's hard to believe that they didn't work together a few times. However, the famous father-daughter pair only once shared the screen during their careers — on the soap opera, "Search for Tomorrow."
John Aniston became famous in the world of daytime soap operas after he debuted on "Days of Our Lives" as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. As the patriarch of the Kiriakis family, he played the notorious villain until Aniston died in 2022. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston shot to fame after her iconic role in the hit show "Friends," playing waitress Rachel Green until the show's end in 2004. She had appeared in a few projects before "Friends," including one in her father's domain.
John and Jennifer briefly starred in a soap opera together
In 1951, the classic soap opera "Search for Tomorrow" premiered, revolving around the character of Jo Gardner and her complicated love life. John Aniston played Martin Tourneur, one of Jo Gardner's love interests. In a 2015 interview with Glamour, when asked if he would ever invite Jennifer onto "Days of Our Lives," John explained his soap opera history with his daughter.
"We sort of worked together on 'Search for Tomorrow,'" he said. "She was an extra. She was 13 or 14 years old. I had her down at the studio one day, and Jane Krakowski was on the show, and Jennifer was in the green room and met Jane, and they were talking."
At the time, Jennifer had auditioned for the part of T.R., a teen who had run away from home. The part went to Krakowski, and Jennifer was cast as an extra in the show. Though not quite the leading role she was hoping for, Jennifer was still able to share the screen with her father.
John Aniston had mixed feelings about Jennifer's career choice
Even though Jennifer Aniston has established her acting career, her success in Hollywood almost didn't happen. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer recalled some not-so-encouraging advice her father gave her about becoming an actress, saying, "My dad's advice has always been: 'Don't do it. Become a doctor. Become a lawyer,'" she told the outlet. "He didn't want me to be heartbroken because he knew it was a tough business."
Even though he warned her against the business, John Aniston's pride in his daughter was clear in a 1990 interview with E! News. He said, "Jennifer is a natural talent. There are certain things you can learn in this business, and there are certain things you can't learn. The comic instinct that she has is unerring. That's her greatest asset."
It seems as if their shared love of performing brought the father-daughter duo closer together, and fans couldn't be more grateful that Jennifer Aniston didn't listen to her father when he encouraged her to take up a different career path. After all, if she had, she wouldn't have been able to share the screen with her dad.