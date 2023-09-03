Days Of Our Lives' John Aniston And Jennifer Aniston Shared A Soap Opera Past Together

In 1951, the classic soap opera "Search for Tomorrow" premiered, revolving around the character of Jo Gardner and her complicated love life. John Aniston played Martin Tourneur, one of Jo Gardner's love interests. In a 2015 interview with Glamour, when asked if he would ever invite Jennifer onto "Days of Our Lives," John explained his soap opera history with his daughter.

"We sort of worked together on 'Search for Tomorrow,'" he said. "She was an extra. She was 13 or 14 years old. I had her down at the studio one day, and Jane Krakowski was on the show, and Jennifer was in the green room and met Jane, and they were talking."

At the time, Jennifer had auditioned for the part of T.R., a teen who had run away from home. The part went to Krakowski, and Jennifer was cast as an extra in the show. Though not quite the leading role she was hoping for, Jennifer was still able to share the screen with her father.