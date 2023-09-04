The Stunning Transformation Of Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller is an American-born British actor who first rose to fame as the girlfriend of Jude Law in the early 2000s. After a turbulent period fighting off the British tabloids, she eventually sued The Sun for prying into her private life. Since then, Miller has established herself as a respected actor thanks to her performances in films like "Factory Girl," "The Edge of Love," "Foxcatcher," "American Sniper," and "American Woman," to name just a few. You may also remember her as Ana from "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" or as Nina in "The Lost City of Z." More recently, she's once again received praise for her turn in "Anatomy of a Scandal." Miller has also received acclaim onstage for her turns in plays like "After Miss Julie," "Cabaret," "Flare Path," and "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."

These days, Miller enjoys a private life with daughter, Marlowe, far away from the paparazzi who once hounded her. As she told Elle U.K. in 2022, since turning 40, her life has been defined by a newfound "tranquility." So, how did Miller go from tabloid starlet to a private but esteemed actor? Here is the stunning transformation of Sienna Miller.