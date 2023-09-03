Were The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Fired? What To Know About Those Reboot Rumors

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast could look completely different next season. Rumors are running wild that Bravo executives are ready to make some big changes to the cast, perhaps doing an entire reboot a la "The Real Housewives of New York." LoveBScott was the first outlet to report the rumor. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "Before the women filmed their recent reunion, they were told that they should expect a big change with the franchise moving forward. They added, "The cast is on edge about their future and has no idea where the network plans to go. Although their ratings are still strong, the network is listening to fans and their desire for a change."

While many fans were upset to learn that their RHONY favorites were being axed in favor of an entirely new group of women, Bravo pushed forward and it seems to be paying off. The Season 14 premiere nearly broke a record, earning second place in television show ratings for a Sunday night program in 2023. Seeing that success, it seems as though the network may be considering some changes among other franchises — like Atlanta — but nothing has been set in stone just yet. In fact, another source spoke out about the reports with a bit of a different, less definitive, take.