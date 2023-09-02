New Princess Diana Recording Exposes King Charles' Earliest Disappointment Over Harry

Princess Diana's mother apparently did not let the slight about Prince Harry at his christening get past her. In the previously unheard recordings, Diana described how her mother snapped back at her then-husband, telling him: "You should realize how lucky you are to have a child that's normal," via ABC News. After that, it doesn't sound like the relationship between the future king and Diana's mother was a good one.

Diana explained how Charles reacted: "Ever since that day, a shutter's come down. That's what he does when he gets somebody answering back at him, so to speak." That sort of shutting down reaction to getting pushback could be something that's continued for King Charles throughout his life, which might explain some of the problems Harry and Meghan Markle had in the royal family.

Diana was definitely candid in the multiple hours of recordings, made while she was still married. She was honest about her struggles with mental health and with her family — both the royals and her own family, particularly with her stepmother Raine Spencer (nicknamed "Acid Raine," according to Tatler). And the documentary makes it seem like you're hearing about her life directly from her; royal fans won't want to miss it.