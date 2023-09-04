Celine Dion's Husband Rene Angelil Was The Only Person She Ever Kissed

Celine Dion's husband, René Angélil, passed away in January 2016. The singer has often praised the man who first became her manager and then her soulmate. The pair shared 22 sweet years together after their wedding — where Dion wore an iconic, over-the-top wedding dress for the ages.

We're willing to bet that Dion likely has countless romantic memories of the time they shared together before throat cancer brought about Angélil's untimely passing. How could their relationship not be full of moonlight strolls and roses when Dion says things like, "I've kept our special dream locked away inside my heart. But now it's too powerful to keep inside" (via Reuters)?

Still, it's hard to believe that the popstar famous for love ballads like "My Heart Will Go On" only shared true love's kiss with one man in her life. Reportedly, her relationship with Angélil relationship went from professional to passionate when she was just 19. And if you ask us, that's plenty of time to have had your first kiss, and maybe then some, before she settled down. But that's supposedly not the case for Dion.