Celine Dion's Husband Rene Angelil Was The Only Person She Ever Kissed
Celine Dion's husband, René Angélil, passed away in January 2016. The singer has often praised the man who first became her manager and then her soulmate. The pair shared 22 sweet years together after their wedding — where Dion wore an iconic, over-the-top wedding dress for the ages.
We're willing to bet that Dion likely has countless romantic memories of the time they shared together before throat cancer brought about Angélil's untimely passing. How could their relationship not be full of moonlight strolls and roses when Dion says things like, "I've kept our special dream locked away inside my heart. But now it's too powerful to keep inside" (via Reuters)?
Still, it's hard to believe that the popstar famous for love ballads like "My Heart Will Go On" only shared true love's kiss with one man in her life. Reportedly, her relationship with Angélil relationship went from professional to passionate when she was just 19. And if you ask us, that's plenty of time to have had your first kiss, and maybe then some, before she settled down. But that's supposedly not the case for Dion.
Celine Dion's husband was her first kiss
Celine Dion divulged to Mo Rocca of CBS News that Rene Angélil was the only person she's ever locked lips with. The Canadian singer said, after her husband's death, that he was, "The man that I love, the only man that I kissed." We can only imagine Rocca's internal gasp to learn that the artist who conveys love's emotions through power ballads had been in love only once in her life. The shock may have shown on his face because Celine Dion confirmed her statement, saying, "Yeah. I never kissed another man in my life."
The couple's relationship timeline could prove that to be true. René Angélil began as Dion's professional manager in 1980 when she was only 12 and he was 38. With his talent managing skills, Dion quickly became a star. Fast-forward six years, and the pair's relationship evolved into something more romantic, even if the public didn't know it. They wouldn't go on their official first date until she was 19, and the fact that they were lovers didn't become common knowledge until she was 20. "I was living that love secretly," Dion told People, as they didn't want their romance to interfere with her career.
Their secret engagement preceded a lavish wedding in 1994, and the couple was finally free to express their affection out in the open. Despite Angélil's health battles, the duo welcomed one son in 2001 and a set of twins in 2010. The entire time Dion has seemed totally smitten with her husband and, as she says, certainly wasn't out kissing anyone else.
René Angélil might also be her only kiss
Even if René Angélil was Celine Dion's first kiss, that doesn't mean she is the only person she will ever kiss. But Dion doesn't seem eager to lock lips with anyone else. The mother of three still has years to explore a new relationship, but so far, she's remained true to her word that Angélil is the love of her life. Dion hasn't been seen dating anyone nor divulged that she's interested in anyone in that way. The still-single songstress has not moved on — and apparently doesn't want to.
When asked in a CBS News interview about her love life now that Angélil has passed away, Dion said she was not interested in a relationship, citing that she still has a life full of love. "I'm still in love with him. And I have the love of my children. I have the love of my fans. I love the people that I work with. So my life is not empty of love," she said.
Daily Mail reports that Dion conveyed just how strong her connection to her late husband still is to an Australian magazine. She confessed that she has a bronze cast of Angélil's hand that is a sweet tribute to her late husband. Dion lovingly shakes it before each show, just as they did before his death. Angélil may just be her one and only kiss because, in the words of Dion, their love "will go on and on."