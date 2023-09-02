Who Are Jimmy Buffett's Children?

Primarily known for his song "Margaritaville," musician Jimmy Buffett actually wore a lot of hats. The singer-songwriter, who passed away Sept. 1, 2023, parlayed the 1977 escapist anthem — a simple song about wasting away in a beach town — into an empire of restaurants, his book series, a musical, and more. While the "Margaritaville" mogul had plenty going on as a musician, philanthropist, and icon of his Parrotheads fanbase, he was also a father to three children with Jane Slagsvol, his wife of more than 40 years.

Buffett met Slagsvol in 1971 in Key West, and he saw her "wearing a tight, long pink dress that made a lasting impression on me," as the singer told Time. The couple married in 1977, the same year he debuted his iconic song, and they eventually had three children. Savannah Jane Buffett was born June 1, 1979, just a few years after the couple married. Their second daughter, Sarah Delaney Buffett, followed on April 1, 1992. The couple adopted their son, Cameron Marley Buffett, in 1994 to round out their family.

According to the official statement announcing Buffett's death, his family was with the singer as he took his final breaths. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs," the heartfelt update read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."